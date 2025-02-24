First Ramazan In Pakistan Likely On March 02: SUPARCO Forecast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:47 PM
The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has forecasted that the new moon will be born on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PM PST
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has forecasted that the new moon will be born on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PM PST.
According to SUPARCO, at sunset on February 28, the moon’s age will be 12 hours, and its altitude will be 5 degrees. Due to its low altitude and distance, the crescent will be difficult to sight.
"The angular distance between the moon and the sun will be 7 degrees, making the crescent invisible to the naked eye," said the SUPARCO spokesperson.
Based on these observations, the holy month of Ramazan in Pakistan is expected to begin on March 2, 2025.
However, in Saudi Arabia, the crescent may be visible on February 28, making Ramazan likely to start there on March 1, 2025.
Furthermore, SUPARCO forecasts that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on March 30, with Eid-ul-Fitr expected on March 31.
"The final decision on moon sighting rests with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee," SUPARCO clarified.
Recent Stories
'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..
SEHA recognises exceptional blood donors
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy opens admissions for Post-Graduate Diploma
Dubai Data and Statistics completes Household Income, Expenditure Survey 2024
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award to honour 3rd edition win ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat2 minutes ago
-
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy matches8 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to ensure relief in essential commodities during Ramazan39 minutes ago
-
Rain forces postponement of Jashan e Baharan event in ICT39 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding supply of gas39 minutes ago
-
Party cloudy forecast for Lahore39 minutes ago
-
District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad39 minutes ago
-
CS orders effective price monitoring40 minutes ago
-
Public urged to stay alert as heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall to lash Northern, Western areas fr ..49 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi urges President, PM to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport49 minutes ago
-
GCUF organizes 5th International Students Convention & Expo59 minutes ago