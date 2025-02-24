Open Menu

First Ramazan In Pakistan Likely On March 02: SUPARCO Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:47 PM

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has forecasted that the new moon will be born on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PM PST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) has forecasted that the new moon will be born on February 28, 2025, at 5:45 PM PST.

According to SUPARCO, at sunset on February 28, the moon’s age will be 12 hours, and its altitude will be 5 degrees. Due to its low altitude and distance, the crescent will be difficult to sight.

"The angular distance between the moon and the sun will be 7 degrees, making the crescent invisible to the naked eye," said the SUPARCO spokesperson.

Based on these observations, the holy month of Ramazan in Pakistan is expected to begin on March 2, 2025.

However, in Saudi Arabia, the crescent may be visible on February 28, making Ramazan likely to start there on March 1, 2025.

Furthermore, SUPARCO forecasts that the Shawwal moon will be sighted on March 30, with Eid-ul-Fitr expected on March 31.

"The final decision on moon sighting rests with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee," SUPARCO clarified.

