First Ramazan ul Mubarak likely tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :The first Ramazan ul Mubarak 1442 AH (29 Shaban 1442 AH) would be expected on April 14 (Wednesday) in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Lahore ,Peshawar and Karachi said Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said good chance of sighting crescent of Ramazan 1442 AH is likely on the evening of April 13.

Adding he said there would be chances of clear moon sighting in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi on the evening of April 13, he added.

Ramazan would be pleasant having two to three rain spells during the month, he said.