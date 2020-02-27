First Ramzan ul Mubarak to fall on April 25th : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that 1st Ramzan ul Mubarak fast will be observed on 25 April.According to media reports, Fawad Chaudhry said in tweet that Ramzan ul Mubarak moon will be sighted on April 24 evening and first fast will be observed on April 25.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee has given wrong dates for Islamic month Dhu al-Qadah and Rajab.He said that parliamentary religious affairs committees will be briefed on March 05 that Eid and Islamic festival should be celebrated for unity not for dividing.It is pertinent to mention here that last year Fawad Chaudhry had claimed that his ministry has developed mobile app for Ramzan ul Mubarak through which everyone will be able to sight Ramzan and Eid moon.

Modern technology should be used for sighting moon, minister added.