UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Reference On Sugar Scandal Referred To NAB: Shahzad Akbar

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

First reference on sugar scandal referred to NAB: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said the first reference related to the sugar scandal had been referred to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for taking further action against the accused.

Addressing a press conference, he said an action plan had been prepared in the light of the Sugar Inquiry Commission's recommendations and the departments concerned had been asked to take action against those involved in the sugar scandal.

He said it was observed that the Rs 29 billion subsidy on sugar during years from 2014-19 was given against the law and without any solid reason.

He said the commission had prepared a comprehensive 16-page plan of action with inclusion of sentences under penal law, action from every department concerned both federal and provincial level, and nomination of persons involved in the sugar scam.

The action plan would be forwarded to all the departments concerned for taking an appropriate action, he added.

The SAPM said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Cabinet had approved the recommendations of Sugar Inquiry Commission.

It was for the first time that the government had also tested the transparency in Rs 2.4 billion subsidy on sugar given during its own tenure.

He said there were crucial roles of some other departments, including the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for recovery of sales tax and income tax amount of that period and the Security and Exchange Commission (SECP) for black-listing all those independent auditors, besides the provincial departments.

Shahzad Akbar said a committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to fix the sugar price while the commission had already determined the cost of its production.

He said despite receiving threats from the strong sugar mafia, the commission had completed its task with full sincerity to investigate and fix responsibilities for the shortage and price hike of the commodity in the country in recent times.

The SAPM said total Rs 29 billion subsidy was given to the sugar industry in the last five years and the report of the Inquiry Commission has revealed many things, including the tax evasion.

\867

Related Topics

Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Scandal Exchange Price FBR All From Government Cabinet Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

Halim Adil Shaikh appeals GHA not to go on strike

4 minutes ago

350 volunteers to perform duty at city quarantine ..

4 minutes ago

Doctors, paramedics tested positive for coronaviru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.