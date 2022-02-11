First religious seminary for transgender people opened

Pakistan's first madrasa, or Islamic religious school for transgender people has opened in Islamabad

Thanks to the efforts of Nayab Ali, a transgender woman who wanted to create a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to practice islam.

Nayab Ali has experienced discrimination due to her gender identity, which is why she decided to open the madrasa.