UrduPoint.com

First Religious Seminary For Transgender People Opened

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 02:51 PM

First religious seminary for transgender people opened

Pakistan's first madrasa, or Islamic religious school for transgender people has opened in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's first madrasa, or Islamic religious school for transgender people has opened in Islamabad.

Thanks to the efforts of Nayab Ali, a transgender woman who wanted to create a space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to practice islam.

Nayab Ali has experienced discrimination due to her gender identity, which is why she decided to open the madrasa.

>