Open Menu

First Rheumatology OPD Inaugurated In Larkana

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

First Rheumatology OPD inaugurated in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has announced that the first-ever Rheumatology OPD in Upper Sindh was inaugurated Monday under the supervision of Medicine Unit-I. The facility was formally opened by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, who cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

The newly established OPD will focus on the diagnosis and treatment of joint, organ, and immune system–related diseases, ensuring patients’ access to quality healthcare services.

While briefing the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Abro, Incharge of Medicine Unit-I, highlighted that this initiative is a milestone in medical services. “After Karachi, we are proud to introduce such an OPD at Chandka Medical College Hospital. This service will benefit not only Sindh but also patients from Southern Punjab and Balochistan.

Nearly 40% of medicine patients are rheumatology cases,” he said.

Upper Sindh’s first Rheumatologist, Dr. Arshad Bhutto, emphasized the significance of the specialty, stating: “Rheumatology is a modern medical discipline dealing with pain in different body organs, immune system deficiencies, and in some cases, pregnancy loss in women. Initially, Rheumatology OPD will function twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah said: “Medical science is evolving rapidly, and it is our responsibility to embrace innovation. In line with this vision, SMBBMU will soon establish an Institute of Medical Technology.”

The ceremony was also attended by MS Dr. Niaz Dehar, Prof. Dr. Alam Ibrahim, AMS Dr. Jamshed Ali Abro, University Spokeperson Abdul Samad Bhatti and other faculty members.

Recent Stories

realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with L ..

Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Amba ..

Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400

2 hours ago
 BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During ..

BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..

2 hours ago
 PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Servi ..

PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..

3 hours ago
 PFUJ two days FEC meeting

PFUJ two days FEC meeting

3 hours ago
 Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

6 hours ago
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

6 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

6 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan