First Rheumatology OPD inaugurated in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has announced that the first-ever Rheumatology OPD in Upper Sindh was inaugurated Monday under the supervision of Medicine Unit-I. The facility was formally opened by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah, who cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

The newly established OPD will focus on the diagnosis and treatment of joint, organ, and immune system–related diseases, ensuring patients’ access to quality healthcare services.

While briefing the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Hakim Ali Abro, Incharge of Medicine Unit-I, highlighted that this initiative is a milestone in medical services. “After Karachi, we are proud to introduce such an OPD at Chandka Medical College Hospital. This service will benefit not only Sindh but also patients from Southern Punjab and Balochistan.

Nearly 40% of medicine patients are rheumatology cases,” he said.

Upper Sindh’s first Rheumatologist, Dr. Arshad Bhutto, emphasized the significance of the specialty, stating: “Rheumatology is a modern medical discipline dealing with pain in different body organs, immune system deficiencies, and in some cases, pregnancy loss in women. Initially, Rheumatology OPD will function twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.”

Speaking at the inauguration, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah said: “Medical science is evolving rapidly, and it is our responsibility to embrace innovation. In line with this vision, SMBBMU will soon establish an Institute of Medical Technology.”

The ceremony was also attended by MS Dr. Niaz Dehar, Prof. Dr. Alam Ibrahim, AMS Dr. Jamshed Ali Abro, University Spokeperson Abdul Samad Bhatti and other faculty members.