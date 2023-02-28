UrduPoint.com

First Rumanza Open Golf C'ship To Tee Off March 2 With Rs 12 Million Prizes For Best Performers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 07:51 PM

First Rumanza Open Golf Tournament will be teed off here on Thursday (March 2) at the picturesque Rumanza Golf and Country Club to commemorate the completion of a year of the country's only international standard golf course and set the stage for the biggest annual golf tournament in Multan

The prestigious annual tournament is expected to attract more than 300 professional and amateur golfers from across Pakistan and would be a worthwhile addition to the country's annual golf Calendar, says Fayyaz Ahmad Khan Siyal, the secretary of Rumanza Golf and Country Club at a news conference here on Tuesday.

Top-ranking golfers like Hamna Amjid, Muhammad Shabbir, and Ahmed Baig are participating in the contest.

The four-day tournament would conclude on Mar 5 with a grand prize distribution ceremony at Rumanza Driving Range. The top performers would make their access to Rs 12 million worth of prizes, the biggest prize money in Pakistan golfing history, said the secretary flanked by other officials of the club.

Recalling the memories of the opening of the golf course last year, he said that participation of Course designer Sir Nick Faldo along with US Open champion Gram Macdawell, Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spanish Open Championship), and one of the leading players in ladies' European tour Charlie Hull had made the opening of the golf course a memorable event.

The first Rumanza Golf Open is being played in 11 categories including Professional Over 50, Amateurs, Ladies Amateur Cat A, Ladies Amateur Cat B, Junior Amateur, Seniors, and Veterans and ending with a celebrity match. Exactly 330 golfers have been registered from all PGF-affiliated clubs till Feb 27.

The golf course remained open on Feb 27-28 for practice for all categories of golfers and the format of the play was stroke play.

This event will highlight the soft image of Pakistan on the international level and promote sports tourism in the country, particularly in south Punjab.

