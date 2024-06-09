Open Menu

First Sample Collection Point For Newborn Screening Launched At HFH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Zahra Beau Welfare Foundation (ZBWF) has launched the first sample collection point for Newborn Screening at Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here Sunday.

Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar officially inaugurated the free Newborn Screening, recognizing it as a fundamental right for all newborns, a news release said.

Dr. Shabina Assistant Director Medical Facilities of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was invited to grace the occasion with their presence.

In collaboration with Rawalpindi Medical University, The ZBW Foundation has initiated a program to provide free newborn screening services at three major public hospitals: Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, and Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital.

Holy Family Hospital serves as the starting point for this initiative. These hospitals, with the highest birth rates in the twin cities, will screen all newborns for Congenital Hypothyroidism, a leading cause of intellectual and physical disabilities in Pakistan.

Since 2016, the Zahra Beau Welfare Foundation (ZBWF) has been the pioneer in introducing the Newborn Screening (NBS) program in Pakistan. To date, the organization has screened over 64,000 newborns nationwide. The NBS test enables the timely detection and diagnosis of certain disorders that are not apparent at birth, thereby preventing long-term health issues and reducing mortality in newborns. ZBWF is registered as a non-profit organization with the SECP under section 42 of the Companies Act, 2017, and is certified by the Pakistan Center for Philanthropy (PCP).

