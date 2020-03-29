UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Sanitizer Walk-through Gate Installed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

First sanitizer walk-through gate installed

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::First 'Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate' has been installed here in Sabzi Mandi on Sunday.

This was the unique step taken by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto to fight against Corona Virus crisis. Lt Col Ashfaq Beg and Deputy Commissioner formally inaugurated the gate by passing through it.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto while talking to journalists said that the gate was installed at entry point of main Sabzi Mandi and 4000 to 5000 persons would enter through this gate. He said that earlier such gates were only installed in USA and Turkey whereas Pakistan had become third country in the world after installation of the gate.

He said that fog of Chlorine would be produced in this sanitizer gate by nozzles and the persons passing through the gate would become free of germs by this chlorine fog.

The use of such gates has been proved to be very beneficial to control Corona crisis in USA and Turkey.

He said that sanitizer gates would be installed at various other places of the district so that the people could get facility of sanitization.

He said that Chlorine sprays were being conducted on various roads and cities to give corona-free- atmosphere to the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Turkey Sunday

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

2 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

2 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

3 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.