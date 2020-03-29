First sanitizer walk-through gate installed

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) ::First 'Sanitizer Walkthrough Gate' has been installed here in Sabzi Mandi on Sunday.

This was the unique step taken by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto to fight against Corona Virus crisis. Lt Col Ashfaq Beg and Deputy Commissioner formally inaugurated the gate by passing through it.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Watto while talking to journalists said that the gate was installed at entry point of main Sabzi Mandi and 4000 to 5000 persons would enter through this gate. He said that earlier such gates were only installed in USA and Turkey whereas Pakistan had become third country in the world after installation of the gate.

He said that fog of Chlorine would be produced in this sanitizer gate by nozzles and the persons passing through the gate would become free of germs by this chlorine fog.

The use of such gates has been proved to be very beneficial to control Corona crisis in USA and Turkey.

He said that sanitizer gates would be installed at various other places of the district so that the people could get facility of sanitization.

He said that Chlorine sprays were being conducted on various roads and cities to give corona-free- atmosphere to the people.