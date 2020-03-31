UrduPoint.com
First Sanitizing Walk Through Gate In City Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:33 PM

First sanitizing walk through gate in city Lahore

First ever sanitizing walk through gate has been set up in Town Hall here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :First ever sanitizing walk through gate has been set up in Town Hall here on Tuesday.

The sanitizer walk through gate would disinfect hair, clothes and hands of people who would pass through this gate.

Commissioner Lahore division, Saif Anjum said that such walk through gates would be set up at other places in provincial capital as well, adding that the teams of Lahore Metropolitan Corporation teams were conducting anti corona spray, besides washing the roads and market places with chlorinated water.

The anti bacterial spray had been conducted at 372 roads, public places and bazaars to eliminate corona virus , he said and added that 200 employees of MCL using 20 vehicles sanitized about 236 km area in city from March 19 onwards.

