UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Semester 2020 Final Online Exams Successfully Kick Off At Sindh University

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

First Semester 2020 final online exams successfully kick off at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has felicitated all varsity stakeholders upon successful commencement of the first semester 2020 final online examinations, calling this commencement "a massive triumph in the face of COVID-19; saving one full precious academic year of around 35,000 to 40,000 students enrolled in the university.

Both morning and evening sessions semester examinations streams in smooth, successful and student-friendly virtual mode are underway and will continue to completion for around a couple of weeks, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

Examinations schedules bearing special number and time slots for facilitation of students have been devised by each department/institute.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat while congratulating Pro Vice Chancellors/Focal Persons, Deans, Registrar, Controllers of Examinations and academic heads wished students well saying the varsity would all at its command to protect students' academic interests.

Related Topics

Sindh 2020 All

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

30 seconds ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

15 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

31 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

58 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.