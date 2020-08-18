First Semester 2020 final online exams successfully kick off at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has felicitated all varsity stakeholders upon successful commencement of the first semester 2020 final online examinations, calling this commencement "a massive triumph in the face of COVID-19; saving one full precious academic year of around 35,000 to 40,000 students enrolled in the university.

Both morning and evening sessions semester examinations streams in smooth, successful and student-friendly virtual mode are underway and will continue to completion for around a couple of weeks, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

Examinations schedules bearing special number and time slots for facilitation of students have been devised by each department/institute.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat while congratulating Pro Vice Chancellors/Focal Persons, Deans, Registrar, Controllers of Examinations and academic heads wished students well saying the varsity would all at its command to protect students' academic interests.