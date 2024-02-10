Open Menu

First Shaban On Monday; Shab-e-Barat On Night Of Feb 25

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the crescent moon of Shaban-ul-Moazzam was not sighted across the country, and the revered Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night falling between February 25, and 26.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, announced on Saturday that no evidence of the crescent was sighted across the country, and the 1st of Shaban 1445 Hijri is set to start on Monday.

Following the announcement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the Ministry of Religious Affairs promptly issued a notification to inform the public of the official decision.

