First Shaban On Monday; Shab-e-Barat On Night Of Feb 25
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Saturday that the crescent moon of Shaban-ul-Moazzam was not sighted across the country, and the revered Shab-e-Barat will be observed on the night falling between February 25, and 26.
Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee, announced on Saturday that no evidence of the crescent was sighted across the country, and the 1st of Shaban 1445 Hijri is set to start on Monday.
Following the announcement by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the Ministry of Religious Affairs promptly issued a notification to inform the public of the official decision.
Recent Stories
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
NA-127 unofficial results: Ata Tarar beat Bilawal Bhutto
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz urges political parties to join hands for country's betterment4 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred Additional SHO offered in DI Khan4 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program24 minutes ago
-
TMO Kohat inspects ongoing construction work at Abbasin Plaza24 minutes ago
-
Wheat Crop: Special care suggested as wheat rust attacks noticed in South Punjab24 minutes ago
-
PINS launches training course to enhance nursing skills44 minutes ago
-
Sizing unit fined for polluting environment44 minutes ago
-
General Polls 2024: 'Independents' steal spotlight by winning 100 NA, 90 KPK assemblies’ seats44 minutes ago
-
General Elections witness participation of 60 mln voters44 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 launches motorcycle ambulance service54 minutes ago
-
Indonesian Embassy facilitates nationals at early voting event1 hour ago
-
Additional SHO martyred, five terrorists killed in gunfire in DI Khan1 hour ago