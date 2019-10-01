First shelter home to be inaugurated soon in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) -:The first shelter home will be inaugurated soon here in city as the construction work has been entered in last stage.

The home over four kanals constructed with financial support of local industrial group near general bus stand.

After completion of the project, the residential facility will be available on temporary basis to the people travelling from other cities and about 350 persons would be accommodated at a time in the shelter home.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi during his visit to shelter home on Tuesday. Chairman Madina Group of Industries Mian Muhammad Hanif and other officers were accompanied.