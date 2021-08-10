First ship lift, transfer system inaugurated at KS&EW

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A 7300-ton capacity ship lift and transfer system was inaugurated on Tuesday at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW).

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was also present at the occasion, said a news release issued by ISPR Pak Navy here.

The contract of the ship lift and transfer system was signed under the auspices of Ministry of Defense Production with the funding provided by Planning Commission, as a PSDP project.

The ship lift and transfer system will provide docking and repair facilities to marine vessels up to 7300 ton. It can accommodate 12 ships at a time.

The facility will contribute to the productivity of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works and will fulfill ever increasing demand of the shipping industry in the country. The works generated by enhancing the ship repair capacity will outflow to the public and private industrial sectors.

On the occasion, the honorable Chief Guest congratulated Karachi Shipyard, Pakistan Navy and Ministry of Defense Production for setting up such a modern facility in Pakistan.

He said that now Karachi Shipyard will stand taller in the regional maritime picture.

Managing Director KS&EW Rear Admiral Athar Saleem in his welcome address said the project envisaged increase in the existing ship repair capacity and efficiency of Karachi Shipyard.

He said the system brings in a revolutionary concept against the existing docking technology, which can at the moment handle and repair only one ship at a time. Advantages of the new facility are that a ship can be recovered from sea, transferred to any of the repair stations and the ship lift can then be immediately available to lift / lower next ship, thereby increasing productivity exponentially according to number of available parking spaces.

This will significantly increase Karachi Shipyard's revenue thereby high tax returns and more job opportunity for locals.