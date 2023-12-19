(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that Sindh is responsible for contributing approximately 80 per cent of the total national production of Chillies, which amounts to 144,000 metric tons.

This he said while speaking at the ceremony of the First Shipment of Dried Chilies Exported from Pakistan to China under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Agricultural Project.

The program was attended by Consul General of China Mr Yang Mr Yundong, Mr Zheng Project Manager Sichuan Litong food Co, Ltd.

Federal Minister of Food Security & Research Kausar Abdullah Malik and Chinese Ambassador Jian Zaidong recorded messages were shown on the screen.

The CM said that the Agriculture Department’s Research Institute, Kunri has developed two new varieties (Kunri-I and Nageena), which produced 25-30 per cent more yield than local varieties.

He added that Chillies produced in Kunri were renowned for their colour and taste. “The establishment of dehydration and processing facilities could help minimise aflatoxin growth and improve its quality and demand in the international market, which contributes to earning foreign exchange.

The CM said that Sindh was endowed with fertile lands and a diverse climate, and it represented an abundant reservoir of agricultural potential. “Our province, with its storied history in agriculture, stands poised to leverage these resources for sustainable and innovative practices,” he said and added that as we observed the noteworthy achievements of Chinese Agri-products company, Sichuan Litong, we recognize the transformative partnerships that could elevate our agricultural landscape and bring tangible benefits to our farmers.

Justice Baqar said that In Pakistan, chillies were grown on more than 143,000 acres giving the production of 144,000 metric tons, approximately. “Sindh contributes about 80 per cent in national production,” he disclosed and said that in Sindh, major chilli growing districts were Umarkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Shikarpur.

The potential for trade, cooperation, and industry-level partnerships between China and Pakistan is vast.

The CM said that the collaborative efforts serve as an exemplary model, demonstrating how such partnerships could yield economic benefits, create employment opportunities, and foster cross-cultural understanding. He said that the prospect of deeper cooperation holds the promise of a brighter future for both our nations.

He extended best wishes for the inaugural shipment of chillies from Pakistan to China. “This milestone transcends mere commercial significance; it symbolizes the realisation of our collaborative efforts,” he said and added that it may be the precursor of many more successful ventures, opening new avenues for trade and fortifying the economic ties between our two countries.

The CM lauded the collaborative efforts of the Chinese Sichuan Litong Company, the Chinese Embassy and the instrumental roles played by the Agriculture, Food Security Department, and the Department of Plant Protection.

He said that Sindh —a province characterized by its rich history, cultural heritage, and untapped agricultural potential.

He added that the commemoration of export was a testament to the exemplary strides made in fostering China-Pakistan friendship and advancing economic collaboration, exemplified by the commendable achievements of both our diligent farmers and the Sichuan Litong Company.

Baqar said that the enduring bond between our nations, showcased through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, reflected a profound friendship that has withstood the test of time.

He added that these frameworks were not merely geopolitical constructs; rather, they symbolize the strength of the ties that bind us. “The collaborative endeavours we witness today underscore the depth of this friendship and a shared commitment to mutual prosperity,” he said.

The Chinese company Sichuan Litong announced the establishment of two chilli processing plants, one at Hyderabad and the other at Faisalabad next year.