First show of PDM flops: Claims Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said that first show of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has flopped.

The Opposition parties have failed to gather a few thousand people in their first public meeting called in Gujranwala today, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would focus on reviving economy and reducing inflation, he vowed.

The government, he said would focus on resolving the issues of common man.

He said, "We didn't have any concern what the Opposition parties are doing."The priority would be given to streamline the system for improving economy and removing inflation, he added.