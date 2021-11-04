First Sindhi short movie screened in global festivals at SU

The first ever Sindhi short movie, which displayed in various international film festivals including USA, Mexico, Turkey, India and other countries was screened at Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The first ever Sindhi short movie, which displayed in various international film festivals including USA, Mexico, Turkey, India and other countries was screened at Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday.

The title of 10-minute duration short movie was "Sehra paar kandarr hik rail aen qaidi" (A prison and train crossing the desert) which highlighted the significance of life and love in Sindhi language with English subtitles.

According to organizers, the said short movie was initially screened in the film festivals held in the United States, Mexico, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Russia and has been well-praised by audiences of all ages, including men and women.

Rahol Naseer, son of a senior journalist Naseer Aijaz, is the writer and director of the said short movie who disseminated the message to everyone according to his/her thoughts and understanding.

The movie has the honor of being the first ever Sindhi short film that has been screened globally and nominated for awards in various countries.

After screening of the film, a question-answer session was also arranged for the students of the institute to know about the film and its production.