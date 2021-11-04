UrduPoint.com

First Sindhi Short Movie Screened In Global Festivals At SU

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

First Sindhi short movie screened in global festivals at SU

The first ever Sindhi short movie, which displayed in various international film festivals including USA, Mexico, Turkey, India and other countries was screened at Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :The first ever Sindhi short movie, which displayed in various international film festivals including USA, Mexico, Turkey, India and other countries was screened at Sindh University's Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro on Thursday.

The title of 10-minute duration short movie was "Sehra paar kandarr hik rail aen qaidi" (A prison and train crossing the desert) which highlighted the significance of life and love in Sindhi language with English subtitles.

According to organizers, the said short movie was initially screened in the film festivals held in the United States, Mexico, India, Turkey, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Russia and has been well-praised by audiences of all ages, including men and women.

Rahol Naseer, son of a senior journalist Naseer Aijaz, is the writer and director of the said short movie who disseminated the message to everyone according to his/her thoughts and understanding.

The movie has the honor of being the first ever Sindhi short film that has been screened globally and nominated for awards in various countries.

After screening of the film, a question-answer session was also arranged for the students of the institute to know about the film and its production.

Related Topics

Sindh India USA Film And Movies Russia Turkey South Korea United States Kazakhstan Mexico Jamshoro Women All Love

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guya ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of National Assembly of Guyana discuss parliamentary coope ..

6 minutes ago
 Rain likely at few places: PMD

Rain likely at few places: PMD

1 minute ago
 SU offers MA external programme after 2 years

SU offers MA external programme after 2 years

1 minute ago
 Govt to provide monthly Rs 1000 subsidy per family ..

Govt to provide monthly Rs 1000 subsidy per family: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 Hashmi chairs SEZs Committee meeting

Hashmi chairs SEZs Committee meeting

1 minute ago
 PTI leader condemns brutal murder of young man in ..

PTI leader condemns brutal murder of young man in Karachi

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.