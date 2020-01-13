UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Snowfall Of 2020 Gives Fort Monroe Shiny White Look

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:54 PM

First snowfall of 2020 gives Fort Monroe shiny white look

Fort Monroe, the only hill station of South Punjab, received the first overnight snowfall of the winter 2020 covering the rocky mountains, its scant greenery, the roads and other infrastructure with snow

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Fort Monroe, the only hill station of South Punjab, received the first overnight snowfall of the winter 2020 covering the rocky mountains, its scant greenery, the roads and other infrastructure with snow.

"There was shining white glow all over the mountains around. Trees and bushes also wore snow layer as did the cars and the vehicles parked outside on the Fort Monroe plateau and the area down the hill leading to Khar," Deputy Director, Fort Munro Development Authority (FMDA) Raja Mannan told APP.

A PTCL official based at Fort Munro said that the light snowfall began 5pm Sunday evening and continued intermittently and became intense around 9 to 9:30 pm Sunday night. Snowfall concluded 9:15 am Monday morning, he said adding that there was almost two-inch thick layer of snow on Fort Monroe.

A DG Khan Met official said their observatory only covers DG Khan and not Fort Monroe but added that the hill station witnesses snowfall of varying intensity almost every year in winter but this year the weather phenomenon was stronger comparatively.

Fort Monroe is located around 186 kilometres from Multan and 86km from DG Khan.

It is 6470 feet above sea level, just behind Murree that is 7516 feet above sea level.

The snowfall made people say the hill station was giving the look of Murree and people of DG Khan believe those who can not afford cost of trip to Murree can opt for Fort Munro to spend some quality time.

Related Topics

Multan Weather Snow Punjab Murree Vehicles Monroe Sunday 2020 All From PTCL (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

26 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

12 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

56 minutes ago

Govt working on ML-1 project, economic zones for c ..

12 minutes ago

Quick US-Led Coalition Exit From Iraq Could Bring ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.