First snowfall of 2020 gives Fort Monroe shiny white look

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Fort Monroe, the only hill station of South Punjab, received the first overnight snowfall of the winter 2020 covering the rocky mountains, its scant greenery, the roads and other infrastructure with snow.

"There was shining white glow all over the mountains around. Trees and bushes also wore snow layer as did the cars and the vehicles parked outside on the Fort Monroe plateau and the area down the hill leading to Khar," Deputy Director, Fort Munro Development Authority (FMDA) Raja Mannan told APP.

A PTCL official based at Fort Munro said that the light snowfall began 5pm Sunday evening and continued intermittently and became intense around 9 to 9:30 pm Sunday night. Snowfall concluded 9:15 am Monday morning, he said adding that there was almost two-inch thick layer of snow on Fort Monroe.

A DG Khan Met official said their observatory only covers DG Khan and not Fort Monroe but added that the hill station witnesses snowfall of varying intensity almost every year in winter but this year the weather phenomenon was stronger comparatively.

Fort Monroe is located around 186 kilometres from Multan and 86km from DG Khan.

It is 6470 feet above sea level, just behind Murree that is 7516 feet above sea level.

The snowfall made people say the hill station was giving the look of Murree and people of DG Khan believe those who can not afford cost of trip to Murree can opt for Fort Munro to spend some quality time.