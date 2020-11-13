First snowfall of the season for upper parts of Pakistan forecasted

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The meteorological department Friday predicted the first snowfall in the upper parts of the country from Friday to Monday.

According to the notification of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), a westerly weather system is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Friday and expected to persist in upper parts till Monday.

Under the influence of weather system, rain thunderstorm coupled with snowfall is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Boneer, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan and Kurram.

The rainfall would be beneficial for sowing the wheat crop in rain-fed areas that were facing drought for more than a month.

The PDMA also issued an advisory for the concerned departments to take precautionary measures in order to avoid human loss or damages to the property during the rain and snowfall. For more than one-month upper parts of the Hazara division were facing drought which triggered seasonal diseases and infections.

Moreover, the index of air pollution in Abbottabad raised to its extreme and most of the citizens caught by the various breathing and throat issues. The rain and snowfall would also end the seasonal diseases.