First Snowfall Of Winter; DC Murree Visits Different Areas To Review Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Monday morning visited various areas including Jhika Gali, Kashmir Point, Mall Road, Kuldana and other areas and reviewed the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists.

Later, the DC also visited control room. Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi said that after first snowfall of winter in Murree, all the staff concerned and machinery were fully operational.

Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, the DC added.

He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads.

The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, the DC said.

He informed that Murree had received 0.5 inch snow and salt was also being sprinked on the roads.

The personnel of all the departments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.

