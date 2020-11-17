First snowfall of winter season starts in KP; disrupts routine life

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The intermittent rainfall coupled with snowfall has brought the mercury level to minus in the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa disrupting the routine life.

According to KP Meteorological Department, the intermittent downpour started on Friday November 13 continued till Tuesday with 8 inches snowfall recorded in district Shangla.

All the link roads have been closed due to heavy snow while traffic flow on main road has also been affected due to landsliding and snow daubing. Dozens of people have reportedly been injured due to skidding off vehicles.

The routine life has been disturbed due to snowfall while attendance in public offices have also been shrunk.

The power supply in different areas has been disrupted and Wapda officials were working to restore the electricity.

People in upper areas confined to their homes while business activities also affected. The shortage of firewood was reported in the district and the prices of firewood also escalated.

According to Met office Shangla Top, Jaaba Sar and other upper parts received one foot snowfall while 2-3 feet snowfall was recorded in Shalkho Sar, Changa Maanga Sar, Spin Sar, Kandawo, Takht Bahram Khan areas. Meanwhile, the Met Office forecast more rains with snowfall in hilly areas till Saturday.