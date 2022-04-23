UrduPoint.com

First Solar Eclipse Of Year 2022 Not To Be Visible From Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:44 PM

First solar eclipse of year 2022 not to be visible from Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday indicated that there will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on midnight between April 30 and May 01

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday indicated that there will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on midnight between April 30 and May 01.

This is the first solar eclipse of the year 2022, however it will not be visible from Pakistan.

The partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

According to the Pakistan Standard Time (PST) of different phases of solar eclipse, the Partial Eclipse would begin at 11:45 p.m. on April 30, while the eclipse would reach its maximum at 01:42 a.m. on May 1 and it would end at 03:38 a.m. on the same day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same April May From P

Recent Stories

KP Minister directs timely completion of roads

KP Minister directs timely completion of roads

2 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1.6 kg Ice at BKIA

ANF recovers 1.6 kg Ice at BKIA

2 minutes ago
 Sana Ullah urges President to fulfill his constitu ..

Sana Ullah urges President to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities

6 minutes ago
 Summary regarding LHC's order under President's co ..

Summary regarding LHC's order under President's consideration

6 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Khan denounces cross border attack from ..

CM Mahmood Khan denounces cross border attack from Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

81 shopkeepers fined in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.