UrduPoint.com

First Solar Eclipse Of Year 2022 Will Not Be Visible From Pakistan: PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

First solar eclipse of year 2022 will not be visible from Pakistan: PMD

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast that the first solar eclipse of year 2022, will be a Partial Solar Eclipse on mid night between April 30 and May 01, 2022, which will not be visible from Pakistan.

This partial solar eclipse will be visible from southern South America, parts of Antarctica, over Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

According to the PMD, different phases of solar eclipse include partial eclipse begins at 23:45 Pakistan Standard Time on April 30 and maximum eclipse at 01:42 PST on May 01 while partial eclipse ends at 03:38 PST on May 01.

Related Topics

Pakistan April May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

18 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

18 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

18 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.