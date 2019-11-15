First solar water provision scheme completed at Chitral

Public Health Engineering Department Friday completed first ever solar potable drinking water supply scheme at Singoor Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Public Health Engineering Department Friday completed first ever solar potable drinking water supply scheme at Singoor Chitral

According to Executive Engineer (PHE) Muhammad Yaqub, the scheme would provide clean drinking water to residents of Mirandeh, Singor, Seenjal and Shahmirandeh.

He said that water resources of Chitral are in mountainous areas and water pipeline were often hit by land sliding, heavy stones, glaciers, flood and other natural disasters.

Locals said that solar system water supply scheme would prove to be a milestone in providing clean drinking water to areas where public was confronted with problems in getting potable water.