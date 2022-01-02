UrduPoint.com

First Spell Of New Year's Snowfall, Rain System Likely To Enter Hazara On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2022 | 03:30 PM

First spell of New Year's snowfall, rain system likely to enter Hazara on Monday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Meteorology department of Pakistan (MET) Sunday forecasted the first spell of snowfall and rain which would start from Monday and likely to grip most parts of the country and would persist till Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rain in isolated places of the Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan is expected while heavy snowfall is expected in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran.

Keeping in view of the weather situation Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives for the formers and tourists to take precautionary measures during the forecasted period.

PDMA also directed all concerned departments to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid or minimize human losses and or property damages.

This would be the first snowfall spell during the year 2022 and the fourth of the current winter season in the upper parts of the Hazara division.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Kohistan Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 2nd January 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

15 hours ago
 Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southe ..

Security Forces Kill 6 Insurgents in Iran's Southeast

15 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronaviru ..

Balochistan reports 6 more positive for coronavirus

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.