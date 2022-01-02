ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Meteorology department of Pakistan (MET) Sunday forecasted the first spell of snowfall and rain which would start from Monday and likely to grip most parts of the country and would persist till Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rain in isolated places of the Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan is expected while heavy snowfall is expected in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran.

Keeping in view of the weather situation Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives for the formers and tourists to take precautionary measures during the forecasted period.

PDMA also directed all concerned departments to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid or minimize human losses and or property damages.

This would be the first snowfall spell during the year 2022 and the fourth of the current winter season in the upper parts of the Hazara division.