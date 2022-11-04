UrduPoint.com

First Spell Of Rain, Snowfall Forecast In Hazara Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ABBOABBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :The Met Department Friday forecasted the first spell of snowfall and rain, likely to start on the 4th of November evening and would continue till the 7th of November, the new spell would likely to grip most parts of the region.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rain coupled with hailstorms, thunderstorms and snowfall in isolated places of the Hazara division including Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kohistan expected while heavy snowfall is expected in Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan and Naran.

Keeping in view the weather situation, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued directives for farmers and tourists to take precautionary measures during the said period.

PDMA also directed all concerned departments to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid or minimize human losses and property damages.

Day temperatures are likely to fall from 5 to 7 degrees in the upper parts of the region while heavy rain may trigger land sliding. The wet spell will be beneficial for the sowing of wheat crops.

