First standardized quality test for 75,000 IT graduates to be conducted on Jan, 15: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Minister for Information Technology, Dr Umar Saif, has said that the first standardized quality test for the 75,000 information technology graduates will be conducted on January 15.

In an interview with a private tv channel, Dr Saif highlighted significant decisions made to revamp IT education in collaboration with various entities, including HEC, the National Computing Accreditation Council, the Examination Testing Council, the Pakistan Software Export board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Dr. Saif said students who successfully pass the test will be offered job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program.

He added that funds will be allocated to support special industry courses in universities, aiming to prepare students for current industry trends and needs.

He explained that the National Computing Accreditation Council will consider the pass rate of students to determine a university's rating and the permissible enrollment of IT students.

Emphasizing the importance of aligning educational institutions with industry requirements, he stressed the need for facilitating industry-specific training to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and practical industry needs.