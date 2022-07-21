UrduPoint.com

First Steering Committee Meeting Held On KP Economic Transformation Project

Published July 21, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The first meeting of the steering committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rural economic transformation project was held under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah.

Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Asrar gave a detailed briefing to the Additional Chief Secretary on the activities carried out under the project, and the positive effects of the project on the local economy and population.

Under the development vision of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, the Department of Planning and Development has initiated steps to implement the project, which aims to improve the agricultural productivity of the farmers of the province and increase their income.

This project will not only usher in a new era of development in the field of agriculture but will also create employment opportunities for a large portion of the population.

More Stories From Pakistan

