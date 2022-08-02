First steering committee meeting on prevention of GBV held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The first steering committee meeting of multi-sectoral coordination mechanism for prevention and response to gender-based violence ( GBV) supported by UNFPA was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shah Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Social Welfare Department and Deputy Representative, Latika Maskey Pradhan from UNFPA, among other members of the steering committee.

The steering committee will provide all out support to the inter sectoral technical working group so as to address challenges faced by various departments/organisations in reducing the cases of gender based violence.

This steering committee will serve as a platform to support the pivotal objective of UNFPA that is to ensure and facilitate access to support services for gender-based violence victims and ensure accountability under the umbrella of higher forums at Planning and Development Department.