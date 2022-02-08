UrduPoint.com

First Successful Cessarian Section Surgery Held : Dr. Mirwani

February 08, 2022

First successful cessarian section surgery held : Dr. Mirwani

Provincial Coordinator, Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Dr. Ismail Mirwani said that the first successful case of cessarian section surgery was done under MNCH Program, PPHI, and his team in collaboration with UNFA in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanozai district Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Coordinator, Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) Dr. Ismail Mirwani said that the first successful case of cessarian section surgery was done under MNCH Program, PPHI, and his team in collaboration with UNFA in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanozai district Pishin.

He expressed these views while talking to reporters on Tuesday. Dr. Ismail Mirwani said that with the great efforts of the Health Department of Balochistan, for the first time a major C-section case was performed in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanozai Pishin District by C-Section Maternal and Obstetricians Dr. Nazreen Baloch, Dr. Imran Khan, Dr, Ranam and team.

He said that the provision of maternity and child care facilities at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Khanozai has been started with the funds and support of UNFA, DFID.

He said the health of mother and her child was stable condition after holding case of successful cessarian C-section surgery.

He said that MNCH program was working to improve maternal and child services in all the districts of the province through the Department of Health, Global Partners UNFPA, PPHI and other partners.

Dr Ismail Mirwani said that the Balochistan Health Department would try to ensure the supply of gynecologists, anesthetists and medical supplies in all the districts.

He said that government of Balochistan was making efforts to ensure the deployment of gynecologists in all district Hospitals, Rural Health Centers and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals and provision of medical facilities and equipment so that women, children especially pregnant women would get healthcare facilities at their doorsteps.

He said these initiatives of government could help reduce maternal and child mortality in the province.

>