First successful knee replacement operation conducts at DHQ Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Syed Qasim Shah on Saturday successfully performed first ever knee replacement operation of Hazara division at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad.

The female patient of Sultanpur Havelian Ghazala Bibi was admitted to the Orthopedic ward of DHQ Abbottabad and doctors advised her for knee replacement owing to severe pain and movement issues.

Despite limited resources in DHQ hospital Abbottabad Segron Dr. Syed Qasim Shah performed successful surgery.

Dr. Qasim while talking to APP after the operation said, knee replacement, also known as knee arthroplasty, is a surgical procedure to replace the weight-bearing surfaces of the knee joint to relieve pain and disability.

It was commonly performed for osteoarthritis, he said adding, also for other knee diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis.

Knee replacement was a costly and complicated procedure which was never conducted before in the government hospitals of Hazara division, the doctor said.

Dr Shah said in big cities like Rawalpindi, Islamabad, normally charges of this operation vary between Rs. 1.5 million to Rs. two million but they have successfully completed knee replacement surgery just for Rs. 0.2 million (two lakh) which was cast of knee plates was besides this expenditure, Dr. Qasim said.

He said DHQ hospital has fully cooperated with the patient during the treatment and provided all facilities free of cost.

Patient, Gazala Bibi, sharing her remarks with media said during four years of knee problem she has visited all major hospitals of Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore for treatment but there charges were out of her pocket.

She said Dr Syed Qasim Shah and his team replaced her knees without any charges except the knee plates.

Ghazal said if the provincial government and district administration would provide facilities in DHQ Abbottabad, other people could also be benefited with the competent doctors of this hospital.