First Super Blue Moon To Be Visible In Pakistan Tonight

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 19, 2024 | 12:05 PM

SUPARCO says three more Super Moons are expected in the coming months, with the next appearances slated for September 18, October 17, and November 15

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 19th, 2024) Pakistan is set to witness the first Super Blue Moon of 2024 tonight at precisely 11:26 PM, as confirmed by the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO). This celestial event will feature a moon that appears significantly larger, brighter, and more luminous than usual.

According to SUPARCO, three more Super Moons are expected in the coming months, with the next appearances slated for September 18, October 17, and November 15.

What is a Blue Moon?

Despite its name, a "Blue Moon" does not imply that the moon will actually turn blue. The term originates from the 19th century when a volcanic eruption altered the sky's color, giving the full moon a bluish hue, which led to the coinage of the term "Blue Moon.

"

There are two kinds of Blue Moons: the Seasonal Blue Moon and the Monthly Blue Moon. A Seasonal Blue Moon is the third full moon in a season containing four full moons, while a Monthly Blue Moon refers to the second full moon occurring within the same month.

On August 19, the Super Blue Moon will rise approximately 226,000 miles away from Earth, appearing 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

This particular Super Blue Moon is a rare spectacle, with the next occurrence not expected until 2037. However, another Blue Moon, specifically a Seasonal Blue Moon, will be visible much sooner.

In 2024, Super Moons will light up the night sky for four consecutive months, continuing to appear in September, October, and November.

