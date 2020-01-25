UrduPoint.com
First Suspected Case Of Coronavirus Reported In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

The first suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan's city of Multan where a Chinese national has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) The first suspected case of coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan's city of Multan where a Chinese national has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital.According to details, the blood samples of the 40-year-old patient, who is working on an industrial estate project in Multan, have been taken and sent to laboratory.

The patient had returned from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the SARS-like virus emerged in a market, few days ago.

He has been moved to an isolation ward at the hospital.It is pertinent here to mention that coronavirus has claimed 41 lives and has spread around the world. As of Saturday, almost 1,300 people have been infected across China, the bulk of them in and around Wuhan.

