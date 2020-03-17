UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Suspected Coroanvirus Patients Dies In Lahore

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:32 PM

First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahore

The doctors say that suspected patient was suffering from flu and fever but the final report that whether he was suffering from Coronavirus or not has yet to come.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) A first suspected patient of Coronavirus died in Lahore's Mayo Hospital, the sources said here on Tuesdayy.

The final report that whether he was suffering from Coronavirus or not has yet to come.

The doctors say Ghulam Imran, the resident of Hafizabad district, was suffering from flu and fever--the apparant symptoms of Coroanvirus.

"The Coronavirus report has yet to come," the doctors were qouted as saying by the sources.

Coroanvirus tally reached to 192 in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top having 188 patients.

The doctors say that the man who died was 50 years old and recently came from Iran.

(More Info to Follow

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Iran Died Man Hafizabad From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SC allows bail to Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khwaja Sa ..

11 minutes ago

Globally, 6% respondents report experiencing sexua ..

22 minutes ago

SC allows bail to Khawaja brothers in Ashiyana hou ..

22 minutes ago

Opposition should play positive role to combat cor ..

7 minutes ago

Chakdara fair suspended for fortnight

8 minutes ago

Facebook, Google, Microsoft Fighting Misinformatio ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.