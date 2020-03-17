First suspected Coroanvirus patients dies in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

The doctors say that suspected patient was suffering from flu and fever but the final report that whether he was suffering from Coronavirus or not has yet to come.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2020) A first suspected patient of Coronavirus died in Lahore's Mayo Hospital, the sources said here on Tuesdayy.

The doctors say Ghulam Imran, the resident of Hafizabad district, was suffering from flu and fever--the apparant symptoms of Coroanvirus.

"The Coronavirus report has yet to come," the doctors were qouted as saying by the sources.

Coroanvirus tally reached to 192 in Pakistan, with Sindh at the top having 188 patients.

The doctors say that the man who died was 50 years old and recently came from Iran.

(More Info to Follow