First Sustainability Report On Environment Present To VC IUB

First Sustainability Report on environment present to VC IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Environment Management Committee (EMC) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) led by Director Dr Abid Rashid Gill, met with the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob to present the First Sustainability Report of the varsity.

The first sustainability report exhibits the vision of the Vice-Chancellor to ensure environmental sustainability in the IUB. It identifies different facets of campus sustainability and their respective baseline estimates for all three campuses of the University.

The report also highlights the importance of sustainability measures planned to be undertaken for long term environmental sustainability.

The vice chancellor read the report thoroughly and asked pertinent questions about the committee's plans to enhance awareness about campus sustainability. He also emphasized the importance of measures to warrant a sustainable curriculum at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The VC advised the committee to be part of the orientation session of new students scheduled to be conducted by the Executive Training Centre and advise them on campus sustainability. The First Sustainability Report of IUB is scheduled to be made public on the University website by August 2021.

Head of Paper Management, Dr. Areeba Khan, Head of Water Management, Muhammad Latif, Head of food Wastage Control, Dr. Muhammad Ammar Khan, Head of Energy Management, Dr. Zunaib Maqsood Haider, Head of Environmental Behavior, Dr. Sajid Noor, Head of Green Infrastructure Management, Ayaz Mahmood, Head of Transportation, Dr. Kashif Akram, Head of Waste Management, Dr. Muhammad Babar Javed, Head of Plastic Management, Dr. Marria Hassan, Head of Green Health Care System, Dr. Muhammad Atif were also present on this occasion.

