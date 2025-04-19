First Teachers Sports Gala in Punjab awarded to Chiniot district

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The first Teachers sports Gala was organized in Punjab, which was awarded to Chiniot district. As per the vision of education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and the instructions of Secretary Education Schools Khalid Nazar Wattoo, Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority Zafar Iqbal Wattoo successfully organized the Sports Gala programs.

Smiles and moments of happiness were seen on the faces of the teachers and other competitions including tug-of-war among them.