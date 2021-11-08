(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The first Thalassemia Care Center of Hazara division has been inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

Hospital Director and Dean Ayub Medical College Dr. Umar Farooq inaugurated the center. Dean ATH Dr. Umar Farooq while talking to the media on the occasion said that in order to prevent thalassemia, every citizen of the society should play his role, scholars, teachers and media need to create awareness among the people.

He further said that the number of children suffering from thalassemia is increasing rapidly, for which awareness and pre-marital screening is necessary to avoid this disease.

The Dean said that by registering the affected children in Ayub Teaching Hospital, the supply of medicine to children with the cooperation of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal and others would be more easy.

Dr. Umer Farooq also urged the people to donate more blood to bring happiness to the lives of these children, on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day a function was also organized at Ayub Medical College (AMC). More than 60 thalassemia victim children and their parents were also present.

Addressing the function, Dr.

Naeema, Head of the Pathology department, said that the dream of setting up a center at the government level for children suffering from thalassemia has come true today.

He appealed to the people to increase blood donations for these children and register the affected children in the center so that they can be treated immediately. Dr. Romana also promised to use their abilities to make the center a success. She advised the parents to ensure that the children avoid iron-rich foods. Medicines worth millions of rupees were distributed among the children and food packages were also distributed among the children.

The parents of the First Thalassemia Care Center of Hazara inaugurated at ATH victim children also expressed their pleasure over the inauguration of the Thalassemia Care Center, the participating children were also.

On the occasion, Dr. Shah Taj, Head of Hematology Department, Dr. Naeema Afzal, Dr. Romana, Dr. Ammar, Tariq Khan Tanoli of Save Life Thalassemia Children Pakistan (SLTCP), Mohammad Haroon Khan Tanoli, Seth Shabbir president Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, Asif Qureshi, Raja Arshad and Sajjad Paracha were also present.