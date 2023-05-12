First three-day international conference on Computing Technologies, Tools, Applications held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :First three-day international conference on Computer Technologies and Tools Applications under the aegis of Agriculture University Peshawar was concluded here Friday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht was the chief guest while the chief organizer was Pro Vice Chancellor. Dean Professor Dr. Daud Jan, Focal Person Dr. Asfandiar Khan and Secretary Dr. Javed Iqbal Bangash were also present on the occasion.

Chief organizer Prof. Dr. Daud Jan while welcoming the chief guest Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and other participants, said that the purpose of this conference was to provide a platform to computer researchers, scholars and experts to come together and share their knowledge, experiments and take advantage from the inventions jointly.

The conference also provided opportunities to network, collaborate and learn about the latest research and trends in their respective fields, present research findings and get valuable feedback from researchers and experts in the field.

Overall, the conference aimed to facilitate the exchange of ideas, encourage critical thinking and promote intellectual development. He added that this conference is the first international conference titled "Computing Technologies, Tools and Applications" in public sector Universities and Institute of Computer Sciences and Information Technology. University of Agriculture Peshawar will organize such conferences every year. He also thanked his team and paid tribute to their tireless efforts.

Chief guest Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht while congratulating the organizing committee including chief organizer Prof.

Dr. Daud Jan, Focal Person Dr. Isfandiar Khan, Secretary Dr. Javed Iqbal Bangash for organizing a successful international conference said that the current era of computers and Information technology is an excellent platform for positive information such as new experiences, inventions, research and countless other curricular and co-curricular activities.

Therefore, the University employees should convey the curricular and co-curricular studies of the university to the public through print, electronic and social media. In the conference, internationally renowned experts and researchers in the field of computer and information technology, Professor Dr. Marco Martalo of the University of Cagliari, Italy, Nazri bin Muhammad Nawi of the University of Tan Hussain Malaysia, Professor Dr. Kashif Naseer Qureshi of the University of Limerick, Ireland, University of VIT South Australia Dr Kashif Nisar and University of Oulu Fenland Dr Arif Ali Khan gave online lectures.

Special guest Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht along with Chief Organizer and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Dawood Jan distributed shields and testimonials among the organizing team.

On this occasion, Chairman Department of Mathematics and Statistics and Computer Science Professor Dr. Yusuf Hayat, Director of Climate Change Studies Professor Dr. Humayun Khan, Director of Administration Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Professor Dr. Muhammad Haroon and a large number of faculty members including Dr. Sajid Rahman of the Institute of business Management and administrative officers attended.