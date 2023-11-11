First three-day international conference over ICSBM-2023 concluded

The first International Conference on Sustainable Business Management 2023 (ICSBM-23) organized by Institute of Business and Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Peshawar was held with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The first International Conference on Sustainable Business Management 2023 (ICSBM-23) organized by Institute of Business and Management Sciences (IBMS), University of Agriculture Peshawar was held with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht in the chair.

Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean Faculty of Management and Computer Sciences Prof. Dr. Daud John was the chief organizer of the conference. Dr. Muhammad Fayaz presided over the conference while Dr. Sabihullah was the focal person and Dr. Sajidur Rahman was the secretary of the conference.

The organizer of the conference Prof. Dr. Daud Jan and co-chair Dr. Muhammad Fayaz thanked the chief guests, guests, participants and sponsors and explained about the conference in detail that the purpose of the conference is to bring together researchers, academicians, practitioners and business and related fields.

It was to provide a platform for scholars to exchange their research and experiences. The conference was attended in person and online by researchers and academics from several countries including Pakistan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, USA, Australia, Romania and Poland, who discussed sustainable business practices, tourism, agricultural value chains and Islamic banking besides promoting international dialogue.

A total of around 50 influential papers were presented by the participants covering diverse topics including Agribusiness Management, Green HRM, Green Marketing, Sustainable Tourism, Islamic Banking and Finance, and Sustainable Development Goals.

Apart from the sessions on research, various industry expert sessions were held during the conference in which delegates from various industries presented diverse perspectives.

In addition, panel discussions by industry experts and academia on local businesses, especially Discussions were held on finding innovative solutions for the challenges faced by small and medium enterprises operating in the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chief guest, Secretary Arshad Khan and Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht termed the conference as useful and expressed hope that the suggestions presented in the conference would be shared with the government so that progress can be made.

He opined that Islam places great emphasis on sustainable business practices, harmonizing economic activities with ethical and environmental considerations. Therefore, businesses should strive for sustainable development and socially responsible business practices, each reducing negative impacts on the planet, promoting ethical behavior, and contributing to the well-being of communities.

He stressed the importance of incorporating sustainability into business practices. Apart from enhancing corporate reputation, sustainability in business is an ethical imperative, contributing to global environmental and social well-being, he said.

It's a strategic investment that not only protects the company's future, but also promotes a positive impact on the planet we share. Vice Chancellor Dr. Jahan Bakht appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the Institute of Business and Management Sciences and congratulated them for organizing the successful conference.

Finally, chief guest Secretary Arshad Khan along with Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht and Chief Organizer Prof. Dr. Daud Jan distributed certificates and shields among the organizing committee and participants of the conference.

