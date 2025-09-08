First Thyroid Eye Clinic Opens At Al Shifa Trust
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Pakistan's first Thyroid Eye Disease clinic has opened at Al Shifa Trust(AST) Eye Hospital, Rawalpindi, offering integrated care for a condition that affects millions but remains widely misdiagnosed.
The clinic, inaugurated by Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan, President of Al-Shifa Trust, brings together ophthalmologists and endocrinologists under one roof, an integration missing in many hospitals.
Talking to the media, Rehmat Khan said that the clinic targets patients suffering from thyroid-related eye complications, often left untreated.
He emphasised the critical importance of early diagnosis and regular monitoring to prevent complications, as timely intervention can significantly reduce the risks.
Rehmat informed that thyroid disease affects an estimated 3 to 5 percent of Pakistan's population, the majority of whom are women. Of these, roughly 25–40 percent may develop eye-related complications, stating that around 14 million Pakistanis are living with it.
A study in Lahore found 12–13 percent of the population suffers from thyroid dysfunction.
Maj Gen (Retd) Rehmat Khan noted that the absence of proper public care for thyroid eye disease forces patients into costly private treatment, while many leave them untreated.
Dr Tayyab Afghani, Head of Orbit and Oculoplastic Department, said that treatment costs are steep, as some cases may require surgery costing Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs, while standard medications range from Rs 5,000 to 7,000.
The latest medicine, available only in the US, costs 16,000 to 17,000 Dollars and remains inaccessible in Pakistan.
Efforts are underway to collaborate with international health organisations to introduce advanced treatments and make expensive medications locally available, he informed.
He said geographic disparities further complicate access while Rawalpindi and Islamabad residents now benefit from specialised care, patients in Balochistan, interior Sindh, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remain hours away from even basic thyroid treatment.
Prof Afghani informed that Al-Shifa will expand access through telemedicine services and deploy mobile clinics to underserved areas, providing on-the-ground care and education. These initiatives, along with training programs for physicians and healthcare workers outside major cities, will significantly improve diagnosis rates and enhance treatment quality.
He warned that smoking is a critical risk factor as tobacco use significantly worsens the problem, yet public awareness remains low. To address this, we will launch public health initiatives and awareness campaigns aimed at educating communities about risk factors and the importance of seeking specialist care promptly.
According to statistics, ”Thyroid Eye Disease affects 5 to 16 new people per 100,000 each year, depending on the country. Women are 3 to 5 times more likely to get it than men.
In the US, about 250 out of every 100,000 people have it, while in Europe the number is between 90 and 155 per 100,000, and in Asia it ranges from 100 to 300 per 100,000. About 20 per cent of cases have moderate to severe symptoms, while the rest are considered mild. It mainly affects adults aged 35 to 60, while it's rare in children.”
