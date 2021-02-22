UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Time A Unanimous Narrative Of Over 1,800 Religious Clerics From All Schools Of Thought Was Rolled Out To Counter Sectarian Violence And Hate Speech: DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:49 PM

First time a unanimous narrative of over 1,800 religious clerics from all schools of thought was rolled out to counter sectarian violence and hate speech: DG ISPR

The ISPR DG said for the first time a unanimous narrative of over 1,800 religious clerics from all schools of thought was rolled out to counter sectarian violence and hate speech that helped defeat the misleading terrorists' narrative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The ISPR DG said for the first time a unanimous narrative of over 1,800 religious clerics from all schools of thought was rolled out to counter sectarian violence and hate speech that helped defeat the misleading terrorists' narrative.

He said during the period, 6th National Census was carried out across the country and seven soldiers embraced martyrdom while performing security duties.

He said the Operation had also helped reveal irrefutable evidence that India was perpetrating violence in the country.

Karachi's peace had been revived due to Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, with improvement in its ranking in global crime index to 103 from 6 in 2014.

He said the journey "from terrorism to tourism" was arduous, nerve challenging and painstaking whereas the country had rendered huge sacrifices during the the last two decades in the fight against the menace.

"The message for this year's Pakistan Day is 'One Nation One Destination' keeping in view the sacrifices, resilience and unflinching resolve of the armed forces and the nation, which are united in the fight against terrorism," he added.

The armed forces could do anything with the support of its nation and had proved their mettle during all crises with unity and unaltered determination, the ISPR DG remarked.

He said the security environment was improving. "We are also adapting to it whereas the critical component is that we have to stay the course and we will at all costs. We are alive to the developing challenges with every passing day."

Related Topics

India Sectarian Violence ISPR Pakistan Day All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international p ..

12 minutes ago

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating ..

4 minutes ago

Gunmen injure two men in Jhal Magsi

4 minutes ago

UAF VC for adopting latest agricultural practices ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.