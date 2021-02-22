First time a unanimous narrative of over 1,800 religious clerics from all schools of thought was rolled out to counter sectarian violence and hate speech: DG ISPR

The ISPR DG said for the first time a unanimous narrative of over 1,800 religious clerics from all schools of thought was rolled out to counter sectarian violence and hate speech that helped defeat the misleading terrorists' narrative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The ISPR DG said for the first time a unanimous narrative of over 1,800 religious clerics from all schools of thought was rolled out to counter sectarian violence and hate speech that helped defeat the misleading terrorists' narrative.

He said during the period, 6th National Census was carried out across the country and seven soldiers embraced martyrdom while performing security duties.

He said the Operation had also helped reveal irrefutable evidence that India was perpetrating violence in the country.

Karachi's peace had been revived due to Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, with improvement in its ranking in global crime index to 103 from 6 in 2014.

He said the journey "from terrorism to tourism" was arduous, nerve challenging and painstaking whereas the country had rendered huge sacrifices during the the last two decades in the fight against the menace.

"The message for this year's Pakistan Day is 'One Nation One Destination' keeping in view the sacrifices, resilience and unflinching resolve of the armed forces and the nation, which are united in the fight against terrorism," he added.

The armed forces could do anything with the support of its nation and had proved their mettle during all crises with unity and unaltered determination, the ISPR DG remarked.

He said the security environment was improving. "We are also adapting to it whereas the critical component is that we have to stay the course and we will at all costs. We are alive to the developing challenges with every passing day."