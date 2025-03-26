First Time Date Palms Cultivation Starts In Karak
Published March 26, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Following directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Agriculture Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, the cultivation of date palms has started for the first time in Karak district.
Date palm trees have already been distributed among the local landowners. The Karak Agriculture Department is actively working to guide the landowners and farmers on cultivation of the date palms.
District Director Agriculture Karak Dr Jan Muhammad is himself demonstrating the methods of planting and maintaining date palms to the landowners through a video.
The District Director gave detailed information about the cultivation of date palms, use of pesticides, land preparation, watering methods and even the fertilizer.
Dr Jan informed, if the established method is adopted for date cultivation, the success of date orchards in Karak district is certain, which will have a very positive impact on the economy of the area, especially the condition of the farmers and landowners.
