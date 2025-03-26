Open Menu

First Time Date Palms Cultivation Starts In Karak

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM

First time date palms cultivation starts in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Following directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister on Agriculture Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad Barakwal, the cultivation of date palms has started for the first time in Karak district.

Date palm trees have already been distributed among the local landowners. The Karak Agriculture Department is actively working to guide the landowners and farmers on cultivation of the date palms.

District Director Agriculture Karak Dr Jan Muhammad is himself demonstrating the methods of planting and maintaining date palms to the landowners through a video.

The District Director gave detailed information about the cultivation of date palms, use of pesticides, land preparation, watering methods and even the fertilizer.

Dr Jan informed, if the established method is adopted for date cultivation, the success of date orchards in Karak district is certain, which will have a very positive impact on the economy of the area, especially the condition of the farmers and landowners.

Dr Jan informed, if the

Recent Stories

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

10 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

25 minutes ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

40 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

55 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

2 hours ago
RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

2 hours ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan