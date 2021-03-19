Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised by the Governor State Bank that for the first time in country's history, special attention was being given on enhancing the capacity of designated banks for the provision of loans to SMEs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan was apprised by the Governor State Bank that for the first time in country's history, special attention was being given on enhancing the capacity of designated banks for the provision of loans to SMEs.

State Bank was fully encouraging the banks for provision of loans to SMEs, the governor informed.

The meeting was also briefed about the measures being taken for ease of doing business and the promotion of profit-oriented businesses in the country with special focus on the provision of maximum facilities to foreign investors.

Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) briefed the Prime Minister about the interest of investors in STZA and the progress so far.

The meeting was briefed that with the enforcement of STZA, a notification for the provision of incentives in the Special Zones had also been issued. Besides, the customs-related incentives had also been announced.

It was further told that for the establishment of Technology Zone in Islamabad, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) had provided land to STZA. For making STZA fully functional, work on the completion of required human resource was underway on priority, the meeting was informed.