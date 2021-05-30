UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Time In History, Country Collects Rs 4.143 Trln Revenue: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

First time in history, country collects Rs 4.143 trln revenue: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said first time in the history of the country, a record Rs 4.143 trillion revenue had been collected during the current fiscal year so far.

The landmark achievement was made due to prudent economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Chaudhry Fawad said positive results of the economic policies of the incumbent government had started yielding results.

He said in this scenario, it's a mind-boggling question that why the opposition was calling for protest demonstrations at a time when the economy was booming and the living conditions of common man were improving. "Who will be benefited from such negative politics", he questioned.

The minister said, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) whenever came into power, had ruined the economy, resultantly the country endured an economic downturn.

Fawad said expatriate Pakistanis have contributed immensely to economic revival by sending over Rs 1,000 billion to the country.

Likewise, he said, record production of wheat, rice, sugarcane, and maize have been recorded while Rs 1,100 billion had been transferred to the agriculture economy.

The transfer of money, he said, had increased purchasing power of the farmers' community. Consequently, the sale of tractors had also increased by 64 percent. The use of fertilizer and pesticides also registered a significant increase, he said.

The minister added that at present Pakistani market was one of the best performing markets in the world.

Similarly, on May 27, the stock market had also set a new record touching the significant level of selling 2.21 billion shares.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture Sale Man Money May Sunday Market Muslim From Government Wheat Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Coalition intercepts drone targeting Khamis Mushai ..

36 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

36 minutes ago

India reports 3,460 more COVID-19 deaths

2 hours ago

Local Press: FOCP, UAE awards enhance global cache ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.