First Time Opposition Satisfied With Results Of Polls: Asad Qaiser

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 08:09 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Saturday said that for the first time in the electoral history all opposition parties were satisfied with the results of the local bodies' polls

Addressing a big public meeting at Saleem Khan, district Swabi, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled the commitment of the devolution of power to grass-root level.

He said that due to Corona the whole world has been gripped by the wave of price hike. However, he said that the PTI government was making all-out efforts to overcome it as soon as possible.

Asad Qaiser said that despite economic hardships, the PTI government has fulfilled its commitment of the transfer of power to grass-root level and was taking priority based steps to put the country on the path of progress and development.

He said that electoral commitments with the people would be fulfilled at any cost.

The Speaker National Assembly said that work on record development schemes was continuing in Swabi and all available resources would be utilised for their timely completion.

He said that the completion of unprecedented development schemes will generate employment opportunities and improve the socio-economic conditions of the people. He further said that the process of reforms is continuing to provide facilities to people in the health and education sectors.

