First time remittance exceeded $4 billion in a month: Chaudhry Salik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Chaudhry Salik Hussain has

said that for the first time, the remittance has exceeded $4 billion in a month and the minister reaffirmed that the government is committed to resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.

Addressing at the First Annual Overseas Pakistanis' Convention,2025 here at Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC), he warmly welcomed Overseas Pakistani participants, terming them state guests.

The minister said that the aim of the event was to listen to the problems of our overseas Pakistanis and find solutions to them.

The federal minister said overseas Pakistanis are of great importance to Pakistan, and this will be an important event to appreciate their services.

He said the objective of this convention is to sensitize overseas Pakistanis that government is determined for their welfare.

He emphasized that a convention of this magnitude has never occurred before. He said government is ready to engage and honour the overseas diaspora.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir will address the convention tomorrow.

He said our government passed a special bill for overseas Pakistanis, and now this law has become law in Punjab as well, from which overseas Pakistanis will get a big relief.

Now special courts will be formed for overseas Pakistanis, which will give a decision within 90 days, and Overseas Pakistanis will not have to come to Pakistan for every appearance.