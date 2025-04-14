First Time Remittance Exceeded $4 Billion In A Month: Chaudhry Salik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Chaudhry Salik Hussain has
said that for the first time, the remittance has exceeded $4 billion in a month and the minister reaffirmed that the government is committed to resolve the issues of Overseas Pakistanis.
Addressing at the First Annual Overseas Pakistanis' Convention,2025 here at Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC), he warmly welcomed Overseas Pakistani participants, terming them state guests.
The minister said that the aim of the event was to listen to the problems of our overseas Pakistanis and find solutions to them.
The federal minister said overseas Pakistanis are of great importance to Pakistan, and this will be an important event to appreciate their services.
He said the objective of this convention is to sensitize overseas Pakistanis that government is determined for their welfare.
He emphasized that a convention of this magnitude has never occurred before. He said government is ready to engage and honour the overseas diaspora.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir will address the convention tomorrow.
He said our government passed a special bill for overseas Pakistanis, and now this law has become law in Punjab as well, from which overseas Pakistanis will get a big relief.
Now special courts will be formed for overseas Pakistanis, which will give a decision within 90 days, and Overseas Pakistanis will not have to come to Pakistan for every appearance.
Recent Stories
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran mission strongly condemns the inhuma ..
Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections
President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy
SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..
Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region
China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025
4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..
Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister
First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran mission strongly condemns the inhumane and cowardly arme ..2 minutes ago
-
Pesco lineman electrocuted to death6 minutes ago
-
Distt Admin launches school admission campaign 2025 to promote education6 minutes ago
-
Tank police signs MoUs for police’ welfare6 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur visits vegetable market6 minutes ago
-
First time remittance exceeded $4 billion in a month: Chaudhry Salik6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen maritime ties to boost regional trade and connectivity16 minutes ago
-
Saddar bazaars declared no-go zone for encroachment16 minutes ago
-
LDA launches special anti-encroachment drive in housing schemes16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank tackles 16 emergencies last week26 minutes ago
-
DPM felicitates Secretary General Commonwealth Shirley Botchwey on assuming office26 minutes ago
-
Pb Culture Day observed in colleges across South Punjab36 minutes ago