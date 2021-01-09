(@fidahassanain)

PML-N General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal says that incumbent 'selected prime minister Imran Khan' has respect for humanity who continuously ignored Mach victims.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) PML-N General Secretary said that he saw PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif with tears in his eyes when he held meeting with the victims of Model Town.

Ahsan Iqbal said that he was personal witness of the meeting of his party leadership with the victims of Model Town massacre.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters in Lahore.

"I'm personal witness. I saw Shehbaz Sharif with tears in his eyes when he met the victims of Model Town," said Ahsan Iqbal while answering to a question that his party leadership did not meet with the victims of Model Town when they were in power.

He said that 'selected' prime minister Imran Khan kept the victim families of Mach ignored for six days.

"There was extremely cold weather and cold nights but the 'Selected' did not bother to hear the the call of the victims of Mach incident," said Ahsan Iqbal, explaining that he did not have respect for the humanity.

He lashed out at the PTI government for high inflation in the country and for damaging national economy.

Talking about Senate elections, Ahsan Iqbal said that they would take part in Senate elections and would not give them [PTI] free arena to make 2/3 majority in the upper house.

A reporter asked him whether his party had agreed to Zardari's views that the opposition parties should not resign and should fully take part in Senate elections.

He replied that no, it was not the matter; PML-N made this decision.

"We shall fully contest Senate elections," he said, pointing out that the public would reject the PTI government in by-polls elections in the country.