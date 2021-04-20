First tobacco-free youth postcard campaign launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The Chromatic Trust under the banner of CTFK, Chromatic, Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) and Pakistan National Association of Hearts (PANAH) launched the first of its kind a month long Postcard Campaign here Thursday.

Addressing a news conference during the formal launching ceremony, Salman Farooque, Program Manager thanked the media for attending and covering the event.

Shariq Mahmood Khan, Project Director Chromatic briefed the media about how digital influencer and mentor Imran Ali Dina was approached and has very kindly agreed to formally launch the campaign. He also briefed about the importance of the campaign.

Shariq Mahmood Khan explained how one-month-long campaign will entertain unlimited digitally and physically designed postcards and the announcement of winners and their prizes.

The postcards thus finalized will be sent to the worthy Prime Minister Imran Khan requesting for a visible increase on Tobacco to save our youth in the upcoming budget.

Country Head CTFK Imran Ahmed Malik shared how he felt about the1200 kids between 6 and 15 years of age who start smoking in Pakistan on daily basis. It is out of the box to engage them outh of Pakistan from all cities to design a post card with clear" engraved in stone" message that Tobacco is killing our youth and this has to stop by a visible tax increase on Tobacco products and companies.

He quoted the example of New Zealand where government has banned sale of Tobacco to anyone born after 2004.

Ch SanaUllah Ghumman, Secretary General of Pakistan National Heart Association(PANAH) said it was a good initiative to engage youth to save youth. Our kids are our future and we won't let anyone to mess with it.

Program Manager SPARC Khalil Ahmed Dogar expressed his concern how deeply and badly our kids are being dragged into this situation. He requested the media to come forward and save our future.

Later, Imran Ali Dina formally launched the "Tobacco Free Youth Postcard Campaign via video link. He will also post a video to his1.7million followers' channel.

Being a GFX Mentor himself, he knows both the importance of campaign and how to engage the youth.

An email and postal address were added to the launch video of other participating youth to send their designs.The designs will be shortlisted and competent judges will then finalize the Names of three winners.