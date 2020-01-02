UrduPoint.com
First TPRI Licence To Be Given To Aircraft Sales, Services (Pvt.) Ltd: Sarwar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:12 PM

First TPRI licence to be given to Aircraft Sales, Services (Pvt.) Ltd: Sarwar

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said that first Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) licence will be issued to Aircraft Sales and Services (Pvt.) Ltd. (ASSL) on January, 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday said that first Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) licence will be issued to Aircraft Sales and Services (Pvt.) Ltd. (ASSL) on January, 6.

M/S Aircraft Sales and Services (Pvt.) Ltd. (ASSL) has completed all the formalities for start of TPRI operations.

The Company intends to commence its Tourism Promotion flights with three aircraft fleet including Beech � 1900 D, Cessna F-406 and King Air 250.

The company is expected to induct two additional larger aircraft (i.e. 02 Embraer E-145 with seating capacity of 50 each) in the near future.

The company will operate from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad as hub stations with flights to Gawadar,Turbat, Moen-jo-Daro, Gilgit and Skardu.

The minister said that it is expected that TPRI operations would facilitate the locals and foreigners to explore Pakistan through safe and comfortable air transport.

In view of the foregoing and upon completion of all requirements and procedures, Hassan Nasir Jamy, Secretary Aviation / Director General Civil Aviation Authority has approved the award of the first Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration License to M/S Aircraft Sales and Services.

