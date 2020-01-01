UrduPoint.com
First TPRI License To Be Issued On January, 6: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:52 PM

First Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) license will be issued on January, 6 to promote tourism activities at national and international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :First Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI) license will be issued on January, 6 to promote tourism activities at national and international level.

"In line with the vision of the Prime Minister, the National Aviation Policy 2019 introduced a special class of License, Tourism Promotion and Regional Integration (TPRI)," said Spokesperson Aviation Division, Abdul Sattar Khokhar.

He said that prime objective of the new class of license was to promote of Tourism opportunities across country. "This license will promote tourism at national and international level" he hoped.

He said that the new license class ensured facilitation of ease of doing business for aviation sector and it will also reduce the cost of doing business, besides providing affordable tourism opportunity.

